Oil sheen in Delaware River may come from sewer, officials say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A lot of people want to know what is in the water in the Delaware River. An oil sheen popped up Tuesday near the old Festival Pier.

CBS3 checked with the water department and they say the oil may have come from a nearby sewer.

They are working to fix the problem.

The Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant is upstream from the oil sheen and they are keeping an eye on it to make sure the city's drinking water stays safe.

August 25, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

