Officials to give updates for missing Sellersville woman
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- The Bucks County District Attorney's Office is expected to give an update about the search for a missing Sellersville woman Thursday afternoon. Elizabeth Capaldi, 55, was last seen at her home on October 10.
She was reported missing by her family members two days later.
Most of her belongings were found at her home where she lives with her husband, Stephen Capaldi.
He was taken into police custody last Friday but no charges have been filed.
On that same day, investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near the Philadelphia International Airport.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.