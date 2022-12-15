Officials to give updates for missing Sellersville woman

Bucks County DA's Office to give update on search for missing Sellersville woman

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- The Bucks County District Attorney's Office is expected to give an update about the search for a missing Sellersville woman Thursday afternoon. Elizabeth Capaldi, 55, was last seen at her home on October 10.

She was reported missing by her family members two days later.

Most of her belongings were found at her home where she lives with her husband, Stephen Capaldi.

He was taken into police custody last Friday but no charges have been filed.

On that same day, investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near the Philadelphia International Airport.