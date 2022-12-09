Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- The husband of the missing Elizabeth Capaldi, who was last seen in October in Bucks County, is now in custody, sources tell CBS3.

Capaldi, 55, was last seen at her house on High Street in Sellersville on Oct. 10 in the early morning hours.

BREAKING: Law enforcement sources in Bucks and Delaware counties confirm to me the husband of missing Sellersville woman, Beth Capaldi, has been taken into custody. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/AavAT9J8gJ — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) December 9, 2022

There are several law enforcement vehicles outside the home.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching an area near Philadelphia International Airport with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit.

Background of the case

In late October, CBS3 reported thar investigators were working around the clock trying to find Capaldi.

"A lot of people are worried about her," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said in October.

Weintraub said Capaldi's husband was the last person who saw her. He said Capaldi's wallet was missing, but her car, keys and cell phone were all left behind.

"It's just been my experience that people don't go missing unless they intend to go missing, there was a horrific accident or there was some terrible foul play. None of those three options are great," he said.