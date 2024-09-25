Artwork of retired New Jersey officer to be featured in new "Officers as Artists" exhibit in Washington, D.C.

Bryan Cottrell likes to block out all the noise and lose himself in his artwork. Sitting at his kitchen counter with his sketch pencils, Cottrell says drawing brings him a sense of calm.

"I think that art is a very good almost cathartic way of dealing with stress," said Cottrell, who spent 25 years in law enforcement.

Cottrell retired in June as deputy chief of detectives at the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

"We had good days, and we had bad days," he said, as he sketched a picture of a police badge.

Drawing has always been an outlet and a way to help Cottrell navigate a complex profession. Now, one of the drawings he did of a photo he took in college will soon be featured at the National Law Enforcement Museum in Washington, D.C.

"I'm honored, I was not expecting to be selected," he said.

The husband and father of two from Haddonfield is one of 50 active and retired law enforcement artists from around the country who had their work selected for a new exhibition inside the museum titled "Officers as Artists: The Creative Expression of Those Who Serve."

"The artwork is here in the museum, and it's being installed as we speak," said Thomas Canavan, executive director of the National Law Enforcement Museum.

Canavan said one of the goals of the exhibit is to break down stereotypes and allow people to see a softer side of police officers as they use art to manage stress and express their creativity.

"To be able to see the artwork they create that still includes beauty and a wonder in the world is a really special opportunity," Canavan said.

"This shows that we're humans. We're people too, and we have hobbies and outside interests," Cottrell said.

The "Officers as Artists" exhibit will officially open in the DuPont Gallery to the general public on Sept. 28, running for 11 months through Aug. 30, 2025.

Opening day for the exhibit also marks the National Law Enforcement Museum's annual open house.