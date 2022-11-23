Watch CBS News
Ocean County deputy fire chief crashes car into pole

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Manchester Township's deputy fire chief is in the hospital Wednesday morning after he hit a pole driving an SUV. The Ford Explorer overturned just after 11 p.m. Tuesday along Ridgeway Road in front of Manchester Township Middle School.

Emergency crews had to cut the roof off of the SUV to free him.

The deputy fire chief was then airlifted to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

