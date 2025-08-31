Thousands of families head to Ocean City, New Jersey, to enjoy Labor Day weekend

The boardwalk was packed in Ocean City, New Jersey, on Sunday as thousands of families flocked to the shore to celebrate the unofficial end of summer, even with a chill in the air.

"It's beautiful," Shannon Ricci said. "I'm fine with the breeze, especially with this little one. I'm good with that. I'd rather that over rain or anything else."

Ricci and her dad, Robert Killman, said visiting Ocean City has become their family's Labor Day tradition.

They say this year did not disappoint.

"I'm a breezy kind of guy. I like the breeze; we are done with the hotness. We will take this anytime," Killman said.

Gabrielle Butvich and her friends are milking the holiday weekend for as long as they can. The girls go back to school soon, and were happy they got to spend time at the shore together.

The large crowds on the boardwalk were also a welcome sight for businesses.

Some of them, like By The Sea, made sure to cash in by offering Labor Day sales to help get customers through the door.

"We had a great turnout," Don Milora said. "The weather was really nice. Beautiful yesterday. Cool and friendly water and weather today. It was great."

And for many, this holiday weekend has been all about spending time with family while also enjoying what's left of summer.

"We were all on the beach, 15 of us on the beach today," Leo Kelly said. "We had a tent. Everybody was out. Even though it was chilly and the water was cold, we still had a great time."