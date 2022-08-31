Watch CBS News
Local News

Ocean City, New Jersey tops Airbnb's list of top beach destinations for fall

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Airbnb ranks Ocean City, New Jersey as top destination for fall
Airbnb ranks Ocean City, New Jersey as top destination for fall 00:38

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- While the summer rental season may be winding down with Labor Day weekend just a few days away, one Jersey shore town is still red hot heading into fall. Ocean City is the top trending destination for last-minute beach stays and college town getaways this fall.

That's according to rankings released by Airbnb.

No other spot in the northeast made the list.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 8:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.