Ocean City, New Jersey tops Airbnb's list of top beach destinations for fall

Airbnb ranks Ocean City, New Jersey as top destination for fall

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- While the summer rental season may be winding down with Labor Day weekend just a few days away, one Jersey shore town is still red hot heading into fall. Ocean City is the top trending destination for last-minute beach stays and college town getaways this fall.

That's according to rankings released by Airbnb.

No other spot in the northeast made the list.