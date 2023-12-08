2 nurses, medical resident slashed by woman at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, police say

2 nurses, resident slashed at Newark hospital 2 nurses, resident slashed at Newark hospital 01:15

NEWARK, N.J. -- A woman slashed two nurses and a medical resident Friday at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, according to police.

The woman, identified as 37-year-old Firdousi Abdul-Hakim, was visiting a patient in the pediatric intensive care unit and attacked the hospital workers during an altercation just after 7 a.m., police said.

Abdul-Hakim used a knife or some sort of cutting implement, according to police. She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The hospital workers suffered lacerations and were reportedly each in stable condition. They were treated in the hospital's emergency room.

Some pediatric ICU patients were transferred to nearby hospitals because of the slashing, sources told CBS New York.

Police are investigating a possible motive for the attack.