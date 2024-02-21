NTSB says Fern Hollow Bridge should have been closed years before collapse

NTSB releases findings from the cause of Fern Hollow Bridge collapse investigation NTSB releases findings from the cause of Fern Hollow Bridge collapse investigation 02:40

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The National Transportation Safety Board released its investigation's findings into the failure of the Fern Hollow Bridge on Tuesday, saying it never should have happened.

The NTSB determined extensive corrosion of the bridge supports and the city's failure to act resulted in the disaster.

In releasing the report, the NTSB says the corrosion of the bridge supports was so severe, the city should have closed it down years ago.

Investigators from the NTSB detailed that decades of neglect had corroded and deteriorated the main supports of the bridge.

On the morning of the collapse, the main supports on the west end of the bridge failed and buckled, causing the main deck to give way, nearly killing those driving across. The board found that although this corrosion was cited in inspection reports going back to 2005, inspectors did not deem them critical and the city failed to take action.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy says the bridge is an example of deteriorating bridges across the country that need action.

The collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge

Early in the morning of Jan. 28, 2022, the 447-foot bridge gave way, collapsing into Frick Park below. Six vehicles, including a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus, were on the bridge at the time of the collapse.

It was a light morning for commuter traffic, as a 2-hour delay for area schools had been implemented due to the inclement winter weather. Ten people were injured in total, with four of them taken to the hospital. Thankfully, no one was killed.

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Hours after the bridge collapsed, President Biden, who was scheduled to be in Pittsburgh on that same day, with plans to discuss infrastructure arrived at the site to survey the damage.

The early investigation into the bridge collapse showed that investigators found corrosion, deterioration and section loss on all four of the bridge's legs from the "continual accumulation of water and debris."

In May, the NTSB urged transportation officials nationwide to examine more than 10,000 other bridges with similar construction to make sure they don't have the same kind of corrosion.

Rebuilding the Fern Hollow Bridge

Within weeks of the collapse, federal officials including President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made it a point to expedite the rebuilding of the bridge.

The new Fern Hollow Bridge reopened to traffic less than a year after it collapsed into Frick Park on Jan. 28th, 2022. KDKA Drone Team

"$25.3 million in federal funds were made available for the project and was able to proceed without coming out of other critical projects in the region, thanks to some flexibility that exists with some of the new funds coming in under the president's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law," said Buttigieg.

Shortly after the collapse, crews moved in with their demolition equipment, initially helping the NTSB with their investigation, and then moving towards the actual demolition of the bridge.

Less than one year after the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed into Frick Park, the bridge was rebuilt and open to traffic, being fully completed within 18 months.

PennDOT said it worked relentlessly and tirelessly with designers, contractors and the community, saying the new bridge is a clear example of having enough funding for a construction project.

RELATED STORIES: