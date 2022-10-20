President Biden visiting Pittsburgh to discuss infrastructure

President Biden visiting Pittsburgh to discuss infrastructureget the free app
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- President Biden will visit Pittsburgh on Thursday and is expected to discuss infrastructure at the site of the rebuilt Fern Hollow Bridge.
Biden made a visit to the site of the bridge the day it collapsed. Now, many months later, Biden will be back at the bridge, where he will discuss how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is helping to rebuild American bridges and other infrastructure.
The foundation and deck for the new bridge have already been installed, with the bridge's barrier, railings, lighting, and paving still to be completed over the next couple of months. The bridge is expected to be completed by December and will open to traffic soon afterwards.
President Biden is expected to speak around 2 p.m. and will be joined at the Fern Hollow Bridge on Thursday by a list of local elected officials, including Governor Tom Wolf, Lt. Governor John Fetterman, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Senator Bob Casey, Congressman Mike Doyle, and Congressman Conor Lamb.
When President Biden arrives in Pittsburgh, there could be traffic impacts on local roadways.
Biden is expected to depart the city around 4:30 p.m.
