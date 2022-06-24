City of Pittsburgh denies request for Fern Hollow Bridge inspection history documents

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new twist has developed in the investigation into the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge.

Pittsburgh's city council is blocking the release of documents related to the bridge's inspection history.

According to KDKA's news partners at the Post-Gazette, a lawyer for one of the victims caught in the collapse requested the paperwork -- but the city denied that request.

They were told it's because the documents are part of the NTSB's investigation into the collapse.

However, the plaintiffs say it could help prove who is at fault for the collapse.

In a statement to KDKA, the lawyer says: