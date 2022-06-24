Watch CBS News
Local News

City of Pittsburgh denies request for Fern Hollow Bridge inspection history documents

/ CBS Pittsburgh

City of Pittsburgh blocks request for Fern Hollow Bridge documents
City of Pittsburgh blocks request for Fern Hollow Bridge documents 00:46

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new twist has developed in the investigation into the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge.

Pittsburgh's city council is blocking the release of documents related to the bridge's inspection history.

According to KDKA's news partners at the Post-Gazette, a lawyer for one of the victims caught in the collapse requested the paperwork -- but the city denied that request.

They were told it's because the documents are part of the NTSB's investigation into the collapse.

However, the plaintiffs say it could help prove who is at fault for the collapse.

In a statement to KDKA, the lawyer says:

"We respect the city's position that it must keep confidential information related directly to the bridge collapse investigation per the NTSB mandates.  However, we do not believe that we requested any documents or information that run afoul of the law. Our requests encompass materials that preceded the bridge collapse, which we need to properly identify parties other than the city who may be responsible for the bridge collapse."

First published on June 24, 2022 / 5:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.