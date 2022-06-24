City of Pittsburgh denies request for Fern Hollow Bridge inspection history documents
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new twist has developed in the investigation into the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge.
Pittsburgh's city council is blocking the release of documents related to the bridge's inspection history.
According to KDKA's news partners at the Post-Gazette, a lawyer for one of the victims caught in the collapse requested the paperwork -- but the city denied that request.
They were told it's because the documents are part of the NTSB's investigation into the collapse.
However, the plaintiffs say it could help prove who is at fault for the collapse.
In a statement to KDKA, the lawyer says:
"We respect the city's position that it must keep confidential information related directly to the bridge collapse investigation per the NTSB mandates. However, we do not believe that we requested any documents or information that run afoul of the law. Our requests encompass materials that preceded the bridge collapse, which we need to properly identify parties other than the city who may be responsible for the bridge collapse."
