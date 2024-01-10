Philadelphia horse stable still without power after Tuesday's storms caused outages

Horse stable in Philly still without power following storms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Managers of a horse stable were worried about the safety of classes on Wednesday while power remained out in the area after Tuesday night's storms.

Power lines came down right on the Montgomery and Philadelphia County line. As of Wednesday, residents and businesses were still without power, including the Northwestern Stables on West Northwestern Avenue in Philadelphia.

None of the 28 horses were injured in the storm. However, Barn Manager Dana Epps said workers tended to the animals in the dark.

"So, one of the girls actually put two cellphone flashlights in her overalls to do her stalls, because she is here bright and early," Epps said. "One of the gentlemen in there is just using the sunlight to try to get their work done."

The barn also rescues thoroughbred racing horses through the nonprofit Turn For Home program.

Several nearby homes were also without power Wednesday morning. Neighbors said they heard and saw a transformer explode Tuesday night.