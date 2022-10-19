Northeast Philly corner bracing for Phillies celebrations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are battling with the San Diego Padres for a spot in the World Series -- and preparations are already underway for if they win the NLCS.

Philadelphia police have already sent alerts out to nearby businesses and homeowners. They want the city to celebrate, but in a safe manner.

The area of Frankford and Cottman Avenues has been dubbed the party area.

If the Phils clinch a spot in the World Series this weekend, police are already preparing for the crowds and they're telling businesses to get ready.

The corner is a main hub in Mayfair and with the Phillies battling to get back to the World Series, long-time residents like Gregory Cummings, are ready for another party.

"We need more championships and more Super Bowls because it brings the people together," Cummings said.

Five to 10,000 people were on the corner when the Phillies won the World Series in 2008 and when the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2017.

They climbed light poles and swarmed the streets, so now police are bracing for a repeat and warning nearby businesses to be ready.

"Unfortunately, there was some minor damage that was caused to some of these neighborhoods, but that's exactly what we're trying to prevent here and why we sent out the alert," Capt. Jose Medina.

Police are already offloading barricades to close off streets to control the crowds.

And residents and businesses are being told to protect their property by locking and securing gates over windows if they close early this weekend. And to bring everything inside, like trash cans or flower pots.

A spa in the area plans to close early.

"It's a little bit worrisome because maybe they break the windows. I'm a little bit worried I want to protect myself," Alex Mena said.

Bob Domanico says while many come to have fun, there's always a "bad seed."

"There's a lot of people that come and have fun, but there's always that bad seed that creates some problems," Domanico said.

Police are also asking bars to serve alcohol in plastic cups instead of bottles.

Parking restrictions could go into effect as early as Friday afternoon and expect to see more patrols in this area come the weekend.