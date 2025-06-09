Photos show man accused of impersonating law enforcement officer, robbing Northeast Philadelphia business

Police are searching for a man accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer and robbing a business in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said a man wearing a black tactical vest with "Security Enforcement Agent" printed on it went into a business on the 6400 block of Harbison Avenue just after 2 p.m.

The suspect zip-tied a 50-year-old woman inside the business and then stole around $1,000 before driving away in a white Ford E-250 on Harbison Avenue toward Roosevelt Boulevard, police said.

Philadelphia police provided photos of the suspect and the van he used in Sunday's robbery.

Philadelphia Police Department

No arrests have been made in the investigation, as police continue to search for the suspect and the Ford vehicle.

Police said the man was wearing a black baseball cap with an American flag logo on it, black sunglasses, a black long-sleeved shirt, gloves, dark green cargo pants and a tactical "security" vest. Investigators said the white Ford E-250 had tinted windows, no back windows, a padlock on the rear and passenger side cargo doors and red dashes on the van.

Philadelphia police urge anyone with information to call the Northeast detectives at 215-685-3153.