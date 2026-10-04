Speed cameras turn on outside this Philadelphia high school on Monday, Oct. 5

More speed cameras will soon be watching drivers in Northeast Philadelphia.

Starting Monday, Oct. 5, the Philadelphia Parking Authority is turning on automated speed cameras in the school zone on Cottman Avenue near Northeast High School.

The cameras will only be active when the flashing school zone lights are powered on.

Starting Monday, a 60-day warning period will begin, issuing warnings to anyone caught going 11 mph or more over the posted speed limit.

Once that warning period ends, anyone caught speeding will have to pay a fine starting at $100.

The zone was selected due to data showing a concentration of serious injuries, pedestrian crashes and speeding in the area, according to the PPA's website.

These automated speed cameras are also in place on Broad Street, Roosevelt Boulevard and Frankford Avenue. The cameras capture a picture of license plates for vehicles traveling above the speed limit and then a ticket is sent to the address on file for that plate's registration.

Last month, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts donated $600,000 to bring air conditioning to parts of Northeast High School.