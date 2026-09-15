Eagles QB Jalen Hurts donates 600K to bring air conditioning to part of Northeast High School

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is helping some Philadelphia students stay cool.

The Super Bowl MVP's foundation is donating $600,000 to bring air conditioning to part of Northeast High School.

Hurts said he got the idea while watching the morning news a few years ago. He couldn't believe Philadelphia schools had to cancel classes because of extreme heat and a lack of air conditioning.

Students at Northeast High welcomed the Eagles quarterback with a pep rally Tuesday morning, where he announced the donation to air-condition the high school's sweltering auditorium.

"I've been in your guys' shoes," Hurts said. "I know the importance of having the support and having the backing to do and achieve whatever dreams you have. This project is especially personal to me because I know the talent and resilience and potential in this community, in this city."

The air conditioning system is expected to be complete for the 2027-28 school year. According to a news release about the announcement, more than half of the School District of Philadelphia's schools lack adequate cooling systems.

Dozens of Philadelphia schools were forced to dismiss early because of hot weather when school started earlier this month.

Hurts previously gave $200K for more than 300 air-conditioning units at 10 other schools.