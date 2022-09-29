Northeast High School football player talks after Roxborough shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The reaction to the deadly shooting after a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School continues to be one of shock and sadness. CBS Philadelphia heard from one of the football players who was at the scrimmage Tuesday.

Azim Mathis, a 15-year-old Northeast High School football player, was leaving Tuesday's scrimmage when he heard the flurry of gunshots.

"I just feel like, angry and sad," Azim said.

Azim was at a program run by Jackson Duncan on Wednesday night called Focused Athletics. Thirty-five high school student-athletes work out together a few nights a week. They get SAT help, mentorship, fellowship and guidance for life after sports.

"It's good to be able to do something extra. Instead of going up, just chilling, not doing anything," he said. "Most people, they wouldn't rather be here. They'd be in the streets or doing anything else."

Azim hopes to play football at a Division I school in a few years and then, to open his own business.

Casey Williams was one of the first young men in Focused Athletics eight years ago.

Today, the pro football player is back to give back, which includes dealing with gun violence.

"I try to get their opinion, everybody's opinion on how they feel about it," Williams said. "It's scary."

Williams also discussed just how difficult it is for young minds to grapple with such loss stemming from violence.

"These guys, their minds are young and not fully developed," Williams said. "So when we experience trauma like this, we get traumatized and post-traumatic stress."

Naquil Betrand will be playing at DA powerhouse Texas A&M next year. He too has dealt with gun violence in his family.

"I just try to stay focused and try to the best I could do to help," Naquil said. "Get out of the neighborhood, really, that's all I can do."

CBS Philadelphia spoke to Duncan, the program's founder. He's dealt with losing three members to gun violence over the years. He says healing is a gradual process.

"He'll turn to his program as a safe space," Duncan said. "We'll heal together. We'll try to tackle this together."