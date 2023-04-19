At least 12 rushed to the hospital after crash on Northeast Extension

At least 12 hospitalized after crash on Northeast Extension in Lehigh County

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A crash involving two tractor-trailers and a van left at least a dozen people hurt in Lehigh County Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were busy cleaning up the big mess. There were car parts and smashed vehicles all over the road.

This was all happening on the Northeast Extension of I-476 in the southbound lanes near Allentown.

First responders arrived there on the scene just after 10 p.m.

We're still working to learn their ages and conditions, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

That crash has been cleared from the road and all lanes are back open.