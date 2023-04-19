Watch CBS News
Local News

At least 12 rushed to the hospital after crash on Northeast Extension

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

At least 12 hospitalized after crash on Northeast Extension in Lehigh County
At least 12 hospitalized after crash on Northeast Extension in Lehigh County 01:03

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A crash involving two tractor-trailers and a van left at least a dozen people hurt in Lehigh County Tuesday night. 

Emergency crews were busy cleaning up the big mess. There were car parts and smashed vehicles all over the road.

This was all happening on the Northeast Extension of I-476 in the southbound lanes near Allentown.

First responders arrived there on the scene just after 10 p.m.

We're still working to learn their ages and conditions, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

That crash has been cleared from the road and all lanes are back open. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 6:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.