Watch Live: Updates on Churchville, Pennsylvania murder investigation from Bucks County DA

Bucks County, Pennsylvania, authorities plan to share more information on a triple homicide that happened in Churchville, a section of Northampton Township, Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the home on Heather Road near 2nd Street Pike around 2:15 p.m. Monday for a wellness check. When they arrived, it turned into an hourslong standoff that ended with an arrest. Three people were found dead inside the home.

Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan, Northampton Township Police Chief Steve LeCompte and other law enforcement officials will share more about the investigation in a news conference. Watch live at 1 p.m. in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

After the standoff, 55-year-old Kevin Castiglia was taken into custody and in possession of a knife, police said.

The three people killed have not yet been publicly identified. Neighbors say Castiglia lived in the home with his parents.

This is a developing story and will be updated.