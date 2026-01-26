Death investigation underway in Northampton Township, Pennsylvania, DA's office says

An investigation is underway in Northampton Township, Pennsylvania, Monday night.

Bucks County detectives are helping Northampton Township Police with an "active death investigation" in the township, a spokesperson for the county district attorney's office said.

Heather Road was shut down near Second Street Pike Monday evening, and the spokesperson said people should avoid the area.

Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan is heading to the scene, his office said.

Chopper 3 was over the scene, where several law enforcement officers and vehicles were responding to a house.

This is a developing story.