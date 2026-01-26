Watch CBS News
Local News

Death investigation underway in Northampton Township, Pennsylvania, DA's office says

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

An investigation is underway in Northampton Township, Pennsylvania, Monday night.

Bucks County detectives are helping Northampton Township Police with an "active death investigation" in the township, a spokesperson for the county district attorney's office said. 

Heather Road was shut down near Second Street Pike Monday evening, and the spokesperson said people should avoid the area.

Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan is heading to the scene, his office said.

Chopper 3 was over the scene, where several law enforcement officers and vehicles were responding to a house.

Police vehicles in a neighborhood in Northampton Township, Pennsylvania, on Monday
CBS News Philadelphia

This is a developing story.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue