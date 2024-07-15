Northampton County Sherriff's Office warns residents of scam call trying to solicit money

Philadelphia city workers return to office, stamp prices increasing again and more news

EASTON, Pa. (CBS) -- The Northampton County Sherriff's Department is warning the community to not fall prey to a recently reported scam targeting county residents.

Investigators with the department claim that someone has been calling county residents and falsely claiming to be Sgt. Riley of Northampton County's Sheriff's Department.

Aside from impersonating the sergeant, the caller then asks for the person's bank and credit card information to settle an arrest warrant issued for the resident after failing to attend jury duty.

The sheriff's office made it clear in a news release Monday that this is a scam. Members of the Northampton County Sheriff's Department can't call residents and solicit money to satisfy an arrest warrant, according to police.

Anyone who feels they've been a victim of this scammer is asked to report any suspicious solicitations to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office at 1-800-441-2555. Residents can also report the scammer by emailing the AG's Office at scams@attorneygeneral.gov.