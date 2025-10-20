Dozens of tire slashings under investigation in North Wilmington, Delaware, police say

New Castle County Police are investigating after dozens of tire slashings in North Wilmington, Delaware, Monday.

Police said the tire slashings happened overnight and Monday morning in the Wynnwood and Brandywood communities of North Wilmington.

New Castle County Police

So far, there are 30 separate reports of tire slashings, according to police.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their vehicles for any signs of damage and to review surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the tire slashings is asked to contact New Castle County Police.