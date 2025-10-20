Watch CBS News
Crime

Dozens of tire slashings under investigation in North Wilmington, Delaware, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

New Castle County Police are investigating after dozens of tire slashings in North Wilmington, Delaware, Monday.

Police said the tire slashings happened overnight and Monday morning in the Wynnwood and Brandywood communities of North Wilmington. 

tireslashings.jpg
New Castle County Police

So far, there are 30 separate reports of tire slashings, according to police. 

Police are asking residents in the area to check their vehicles for any signs of damage and to review surveillance video. 

Anyone with information about the tire slashings is asked to contact New Castle County Police.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue