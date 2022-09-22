Watch CBS News
16-year-old fighting for life after being shot 3 times in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot three times in the back in North Philadelphia. Police say it happened shortly after 4 p.m. on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street.

Police say the teen was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 5:07 PM

First published on September 22, 2022 / 5:07 PM

