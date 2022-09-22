16-year-old fighting for life after being shot 3 times in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot three times in the back in North Philadelphia. Police say it happened shortly after 4 p.m. on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street.
Police say the teen was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
