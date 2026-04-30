Video shows freight train plow through illegally dumped tires on North Philadelphia tracks

Police arrested a man who allegedly left a large pile of tires on an active train track in North Philadelphia. And now the city is cracking down on illegal dumping.

Detectives first noticed activity on a high-positioned real-time crime camera. Then they saw a man dumping a load of tires on an active train line in the area of 9th and Tioga — and then came the train.

Exclusive surveillance video obtained by CBS News Philadelphia captured the aftermath of a freight train plowing through a mound of discarded tires.

"About an hour after the tires were dumped, a train comes rolling through train tracks and right over the tires," Sergeant Dawn Thomas said. "Thankfully, it wasn't more of a catastrophe."

CBS News Philadelphia

Investigators say their suspect pulled up in a moving truck and left the tires. Police were able to track him down and arrest him. He's been identified by court documents as Anthony Ransom of Cinnaminson. His attorneys declined to comment on his case, which includes felony counts of causing a catastrophe, conspiracy and damaging railroad property.

"People crazy in Philly," Anthony Santana said. "They'll do anything. Gotta have cameras these days."

City officials met CBS News Philadelphia at the dump site. They wanted to highlight they're not standing for this activity. The rail line, which police confirm is only active at night, will be cleaned up.

"First of all, we are spending money unnecessarily to clean up something someone should have done the right thing in the first place," Sanitation Commissioner Crystal Shipman said.

The city says they're spending $2 million annually to clean up after dumpers. They've logged some 3,500 dump sites across Philadelphia.

Their message: "If you come here to commit a crime, we'll find you, apprehend you, and hold you accountable," Thomas said.