2 teenagers shot in North Philadelphia near Temple: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two teenagers were shot in North Philadelphia near Temple University Tuesday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of Uber Street and Montgomery Avenue, just blocks away from the vigil for fallen Temple police officer Chris Fitzgerald.

A 17-year-old male was shot four times in the leg, according to police. He was transported to Temple Hospital and placed in critical condition.

A 13-year-old female was shot once in the right forearm, authorities say. She was placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, police say.