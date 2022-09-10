3 people injured in North Philadelphia shooting: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia has left three people injured on Saturday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2500 block of North 17th Street just before 6 p.m.

Police say a 28-year-old man was shot three times. Once in his left side, neck and once in the left hip. He was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

A 27-year-old man was shot six times in the legs, according to police. The third victim, a 56-year-old woman, was shot once in the lower left leg.

Police say they were both placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital.

Authorities say the shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction after the incident.

No arrests have been made no weapons were recovered, according to police.