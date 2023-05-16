Watch CBS News
15-year-old shot 4 times in Feltonville, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: May 15, 2023 (PM)
Digital Brief: May 15, 2023 (PM) 01:36

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot four times in North Philadelphia's Feltonville section Monday night, police said. 

The shooting happened in the area of 182 West Wyoming Avenue just before 8 p.m. 

Police said the 15-year-old was shot three times in the right leg and once in the left hand. He was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in critical condition, according to police. 

No arrests have been made, police said. 

lns-west-wyoming-ave-shooting-frame-1266.jpg

First published on May 15, 2023 / 10:04 PM

