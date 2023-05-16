15-year-old shot 4 times in Feltonville, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot four times in North Philadelphia's Feltonville section Monday night, police said.
The shooting happened in the area of 182 West Wyoming Avenue just before 8 p.m.
Police said the 15-year-old was shot three times in the right leg and once in the left hand. He was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in critical condition, according to police.
No arrests have been made, police said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.