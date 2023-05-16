15-year-old shot 4 times in Feltonville, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot four times in North Philadelphia's Feltonville section Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of 182 West Wyoming Avenue just before 8 p.m.

Police said the 15-year-old was shot three times in the right leg and once in the left hand. He was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in critical condition, according to police.

No arrests have been made, police said.