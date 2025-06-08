Watch CBS News
Multiple animals die in North Philadelphia fire, officials say

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

Several animals died in a North Philadelphia house fire Sunday evening, but no people were hurt, officials said.

Crews responded to the fire on the 4500 block of North Broad Street just after 7:30 p.m. They were met with heavy smoke and fire coming from the third floor of the duplex, Philadelphia Fire Department officials said. 

Firefighters got the blaze under control around 8 p.m. No residents or firefighters were hurt, the fire department said. 

It's not clear what kind of animals were in the house during the fire. 

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

