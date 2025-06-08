Multiple animals die in North Philadelphia fire, officials say
Several animals died in a North Philadelphia house fire Sunday evening, but no people were hurt, officials said.
Crews responded to the fire on the 4500 block of North Broad Street just after 7:30 p.m. They were met with heavy smoke and fire coming from the third floor of the duplex, Philadelphia Fire Department officials said.
Firefighters got the blaze under control around 8 p.m. No residents or firefighters were hurt, the fire department said.
It's not clear what kind of animals were in the house during the fire.