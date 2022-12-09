Watch CBS News
Neon Museum of Philadelphia closes for good this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A bright spot in Philadelphia is getting ready to shut down for good.

The Neon Museum of Philadelphia will turn out the lights for the final time on Sunday.

The museum in North Philadelphia is shutting down after almost two years in business.

We're told the staff is looking for a new spot to display its collection of vintage signs.

You can get one last look between 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

