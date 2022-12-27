North Philadelphia hit-and-run leaves man dead, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A hit-and-run in North Philadelphia has left a 22-year-old man dead on Monday night, police say. The pedestrian was hit near Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue at around 8:15 p.m.
The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Officials tell CBS3 they recovered the vehicle suspected of hitting the victim -- a Ford Mustang – but no one is in police custody.
