North Philadelphia hit-and-run leaves man dead, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A hit-and-run in North Philadelphia has left a 22-year-old man dead on Monday night, police say. The pedestrian was hit near Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue at around 8:15 p.m.

The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials tell CBS3 they recovered the vehicle suspected of hitting the victim -- a Ford Mustang – but no one is in police custody.