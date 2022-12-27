Watch CBS News
Crime

North Philadelphia hit-and-run leaves man dead, police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

North Philadelphia hit-and-run leaves man dead, police say
North Philadelphia hit-and-run leaves man dead, police say 00:19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A hit-and-run in North Philadelphia has left a 22-year-old man dead on Monday night, police say. The pedestrian was hit near Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue at around 8:15 p.m. 

The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials tell CBS3 they recovered the vehicle suspected of hitting the victim -- a Ford Mustang – but no one is in police custody.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 10:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.