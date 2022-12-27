Police seeking 1 driver in 3 Philadelphia hit-and-runs

1 driver may be responsible for 3 Philadelphia hit-and-runs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating three hit-and-runs that occurred Monday night - and investigators believe the same driver could be responsible for all three.

In total, the crashes killed one man, identified as Roland Darrel White of East Germantown, and injured multiple other people.

In the first incident Monday night, police say driver in a 2005 Ford Mustang struck a man riding a scooter outside the Rivers Casino on Delaware Avenue. Three other cars were hit as the driver circled around the valet parking area of the casino.

The man on the scooter, 51, was hospitalized in stable condition with a shattered lower leg.

Police say the driver then drove to Broad and Spring Garden Streets, where he struck a man on a bike.

The bicyclist, 53, was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Then about 15 minutes later, police were called to a fatal hit-and-run scene at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia.

That's where the driver struck the 22-year-old White, according to police.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say officers located the Mustang at Broad Street and Indiana Avenue a short time later.

Police are still searching for the driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.

Alicia Roberts contributed to this report.