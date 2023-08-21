Watch CBS News
Driver in deadly North Philadelphia hit-and-run turns themselves in: police

By Jasmine Payoute

CBS Philadelphia

Driver in fatal hit-and-run in North Philadelphia turns themselves in
Driver in fatal hit-and-run in North Philadelphia turns themselves in 01:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A driver suspected of a deadly hit-and-run in North Philadelphia has turned themselves in, according to police. The hit-and-run happened just after 3 a.m. Monday at North 6th Street and Lehigh Avenue in the Fairhill section of North Philly.

The driver turned themselves into the 25th Police District just before 6 a.m. Monday.

While detectives continue to speak with the driver, there are still remnants of the deadly hit-and-run at the scene.

Police said the driver hit a 38-year-old man riding a dirt bike around 3 a.m. The man died at the scene.

People who spoke with CBS News Philadelphia said they heard a large boom before rushing over to see what happened.

The intersection reopened shortly after 6 a.m.  

The victim has not yet been identified.

August 21, 2023

