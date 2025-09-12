Police release video of man wanted in connection with deadly 2019 West Philadelphia shooting

Police released surveillance video asking the public for help with identifying a man believed to be connected with a deadly 2019 shooting in West Philadelphia.

On Aug. 22, 2019, a 45-year-old woman was shot and killed just blocks from her home shortly after 7 a.m. on North Millick Street near 61st and Market streets, CBS News Philadelphia previously reported.

Philadelphia police said that before the woman was found, she was spotted on surveillance video being followed by an unknown man, whom they are now looking to identify.

The woman was found bleeding heavily on the street close to a parked vehicle, CBS News Philadelphia previously reported.

Anyone with information about the man's identity or with information on the 2019 shooting is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Division at 215-686-3334.

There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.