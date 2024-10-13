Watch CBS News
North Philadelphia hit-and-run leaves woman dead; suspects at large, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run and the suspects ran from the scene in the city's Fairhill neighborhood Sunday evening. 

According to police, a silver Hyundai Sonata driving northbound on North 5th Street made a left turn onto West Indiana Avenue and struck a 42-year-old woman just after 7:30 p.m. 

The 42-year-old was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries shortly after 8 p.m. 

After the collision, police said the car's passengers ran from the crash scene on foot. There have been no arrests made, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

The Crash Investigation Division is investigating the hit-and-run. 

