Smoke lingers from New Jersey wildfire, police looking for driver who hit Penn nurses, more news Philadelphia-area residents might notice residual smoke from a wildfire in Medford Township, New Jersey, police are looking for a driver who dropped a gunshot victim off at Penn Presbyterian Hospital and then hit the victim and three nurses with their car, and Sunday will be warm and sunny, but colder temperatures are back Monday. More on these stories in your Digital Brief for Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024.