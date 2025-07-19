Suspect sought after 16-year-old shot in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood

Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman after a 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood late Friday night.

Investigators received a report of a person with a gun on the 2400 block of North 33rd Street at around 11:30 p.m. Friday, police said.

Officers discovered the teenager had been shot in the left shoulder and left leg and brought him to Temple University Hospital, where police said he was stable.

Investigators recovered five 9mm spent casings from the scene.

CBS News Philadelphia

Police provided limited information on a potential suspect, but said the gunman is a male and was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

No arrests have been made in the investigation. The Shooting Investigation Group will oversee the case.