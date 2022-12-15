Watch CBS News
Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood resigns

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Dec. 15, 2022 (AM)
Digital Brief: Dec. 15, 2022 (AM) 02:41

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – On Thursday, Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood resigned, the department announced. Until a successor has been found, Norristown Police Lt. Michael Bishop will serve as Acting Police Chief.

Wood was sworn in as chief almost a year ago to this day. He had worked for the Philadelphia Police Department before switching to Norristown police.

"While we were all surprised by the sudden departure of Chief Wood, we wish him well and will continue our forward progress in the Police Department and the Municipality," Municipal Administrator Crandall O. Jones said.

The police department in Norristown employs 70 police officers and 30 civilian staff.

