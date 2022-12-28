Nonprofit lets military members read to their kids, no matter the distance
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The holidays can be especially hard for families with someone away from home serving our country.
The nonprofit organization United Through Reading connects military members with their loved ones, no matter the distance.
United Through Reading helps servicemembers record and send their families and children videos of them reading stories.
The organization says reading aloud to kids is important to their wellbeing.
You can find out more about how to get involved on United Through Reading's website.
