This Philadelphia nonprofit is giving a student a new car – and launching a slate of new programs

A Philadelphia nonprofit is giving young people the tools they need to succeed — starting with something as simple, but essential, as getting a driver's license.

The NOMO Foundation hosted an orientation this week inside the Dr. Tom Reid Village building on Lancaster Avenue. NOMO, which stands for New Options, More Opportunities, has locations in North, South and West Philadelphia.

More than 300 teens and young adults between the ages of 16 and 21 signed up for the orientation — with a waitlist of 500 more still hoping for a spot.

Founder Rickey Duncan, who has served Philadelphia's youth for decades, says the program is about much more than driving. Participants also gain access to career development classes, financial literacy workshops, and entrepreneurial training — including hands-on experience in hairstyling and clothing design.

"Driving is so important for employability, ID, safety," Duncan explained. "ID is essential. Without it, students can miss out on school or work."

The driver's license program is just one of several NOMO offers across its three locations. And for students who stick with it, the incentive is life-changing: a free car will be awarded to the student with the highest GPA, proof of college acceptance, and top driving score.

"Teaching our kids how to be self-sufficient," Duncan said, is the ultimate goal.

NOMO runs programs five days a week. Those who don't make it into the driving program are encouraged to sign up for other classes, which also places them on the priority list for future sessions.

For more information on how to register, visit @Nomo_Foundation on Instagram.