How to nominate your favorite Philly landmarks for Monopoly Philadelphia

Time is running out to nominate your favorite local landmarks for the upcoming Monopoly Philadelphia board game.

2026 marks 91 years of the family game, and Hasbro is celebrating its legacy with a special edition of Monopoly all about the City of Brotherly Love.

You have until Feb. 28 to submit your favorite Philadelphia businesses and landmarks, and they could become squares on the board.

Public submissions and business inquiries can be submitted online at us.TopTrumps.com/Philly or emailed to Philly@TopTrumps.com.

"We're in the home stretch of our selections process. This is the final opportunity for those who love this community to help us make the game as authentic as possible by nominating their favorite businesses, things, and places they'd like to see featured," said Tim Barney, a Top Trumps representative.

The Philly game will be available starting in November 2026 and is set to be available for sale at select local stores, at Barnes & Noble locations, online at us.toptrumps.com/Philly and on Amazon, according to a press release.

Top Trumps USA, the American division of Winning Moves International, is working with Hasbro on the game.