Philadelphia Eagles' Nolan Smith arrested for speeding in Twiggs County, Georgia

Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Nolan Smith was arrested in Georgia last week for speeding, CBS affiliate WMAZ-TV reported Wednesday night.

Smith, who won two national championships with the University of Georgia and a Super Bowl with the Eagles, was charged with speeding and reckless driving on Interstate 16 in Twiggs County last Friday, WMAZ-TV reported. He was taken to Twiggs County Jail and has since been released on bond.

In April, the Eagles exercised the fifth-year option on Smith's rookie contract, which will keep him in Philadelphia through the 2027 season.

Smith, a Savannah, Georgia, native, had 31 tackles and three sacks in 11 games last season. He owns the franchise record for the most sacks in a single postseason with four in the season the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Smith, 25, was selected by the Eagles with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to the Eagles for comment, but we've yet to hear back.