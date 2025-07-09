Watch CBS News
Man charged in connection with multiple assaults in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
A 29-year-old man accused of multiple assaults in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood, including one incident where he inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl, turned himself in to police on Monday.

Police said on Wednesday that Noel Vargas, 29, was charged with indecent assault, harassment and other offenses for the three separate incidents that happened in March. 

According to police, the first incident happened on March 25 on the 1500 block of Palmer Street at around 9:30 a.m. Police said that Vargas went up to a 36-year-old woman who was placing her son in the backseat of a car and "pinched her buttocks" before fleeing the scene.

The second incident happened later that morning on March 25, according to police. Vargas allegedly grabbed a 35-year-old's buttocks on the 800 block of Belgrade Street at around 10 a.m.

The final incident happened on the 1500 block of East Montgomery Avenue on March 28 at around 8 a.m. Police said Vargas approached a 13-year-old girl walking to school and "grabbed her in a bear hug." The 13-year-old screamed and Vargas then fled the scene, police said.

