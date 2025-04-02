Suspect wanted in Fishtown assaults, including inappropriately touching a child, Philadelphia police say

Residents in Fishtown section of Philadelphia on high alert after 2 assaults

A 29-year-old man is wanted on indecent assault charges in Fishtown, including inappropriately touching a child last week, Philadelphia police said.

Noel Vargas, 29, is wanted by the Special Victims Unit on two counts of indecent assault, simple assault and harassment charges for two separate incidents, police said on Wednesday. Police said Vargas has a dark beard and is 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

The first incident happened on March 25 at around 9:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Palmer Street. Police said a 36-year-old woman was placing her son in the back seat of her car when a man, allegedly Vargas, pinched her buttocks before fleeing northbound on Memphis Street. In this incident, police said Vargas was wearing a black hoodie with a design on the back and blue jeans.

Three days later on March 28, police said another incident allegedly involving Vargas happened on the 1500 block of East Montgomery Avenue, which is right around the corner from the 1500 block of Palmer Street.

Philadelphia Police Department

A 13-year-old girl said Vargas approached her and grabbed her from behind in a "bear hug" at around 8 a.m., police said. She then screamed and Vargas fled the scene, police said. Vargas was wearing a black and white hoodie with black jogging pants during this incident, according to police.

The girl's parent was alerted right away by the school, AMY at James Martin, which also contacted police and issued a letter to families of students.

"We understand that this incident is alarming and may cause some anxiety for those within our school community," the letter from the school said.

People in the neighborhood said they're being extra vigilant.