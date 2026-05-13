No injuries reported after fire guts Villanova, Pennsylvania home, fire chief says

A massive fire destroyed a home in the Villanova section of Radnor Township, Pennsylvania.

Radnor Township Fire Chief Joseph Maguire told CBS News Philadelphia crews were called to the 800 block of Lesley Road just after midnight Wednesday for reports of a fire. When they arrived they found flames and smoke shooting from the roof. He said all of the occupants had already evacuated before they arrived on scene and no one was injured.

The fire eventually reached three alarms, bringing in roughly 100 crews from Delaware, Montgomery and Chester counties. Maguire said due to the home being about 100 years old, it made the fire particularly difficult to extinguish. He said they had to switch out crews multiple times throughout the firefight because of that.

He said the house had working smoke alarms and the residents woke up to the sound of crackling and were able to make it out quickly before the fire spread.

Maguire emphasized the importance of having a fire escape plan. He said the residents had a plan and were able to tell crews arriving that everyone was accounted for, which made things easier.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Delaware County Fire Marshal's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.