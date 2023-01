Classes canceled for rest of week at William Penn High School

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Classes are canceled for the rest of the week at William Penn High School.

School officials made the decision to allow the state police to investigate a shooting at the school Tuesday.

The school was placed on lockdown after a gun went off inside the building.

Troopers found the weapon.

No one was hurt.