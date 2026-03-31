Police seek man seen on video attacking NJ Transit bus driver at Deptford Mall

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say was caught on camera attacking a NJ Transit bus driver at Deptford Mall last month.

The alleged assault happened around 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the mall.

The Deptford Police Department released surveillance video from the bus that shows the suspect talking with the driver and then appearing to punch the driver. The suspect then got off the bus.

Deptford Police Department

Police claimed he was possibly attempting to get to Sicklerville on the bus.

"One assault on our frontline employees is too many and the safety and security of our employees and customers are paramount," a spokesperson for NJ Transit said in a statement. "We take all incidents and allegations of our employees being assaulted seriously. These actions will not be tolerated, and individuals who contemplate doing harm to our employees will be apprehended and aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."