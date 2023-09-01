NJ Rep. Donald Norcross appears to faint at Labor Day ceremony due to dehydration: staff
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Democratic New Jersey Rep. Donald Norcross was hospitalized after he collapsed at a Labor Day event with other officials on Friday, a spokesperson for his office said.
Norcross suffered from dehydration while in Pennsauken for a wreath-laying event to commemorate the late Peter J. McGuire, a carpenters' union leader considered the father of Labor Day and May Day who is buried in Camden County.
Video from the event shows Norcross standing and swaying near a statue of McGuire as Gov. Phil Murphy speaks at a podium. Then Norcross falls and hits the ground. The governor and a crowd then gathered around him for several minutes.
Norcross then got up before walking away from the event with staff.
After a round of applause for the congressman, the speakers continued with their remarks and concluded the event.
Norcross, a member of the House Armed Service Committee, got home late Thursday from a delegation trip to Japan.
"Rep. Norcross wants to thank the first responders, medical professionals, and attendees for their quick action, care, and thoughts," a statement said. "He looks forward to a speedy recovery and continuing to serve the people of the place that he has called home his entire life, New Jersey's First Congressional District."
