Illegal Southwest Philadelphia bar shut down for 1 year after off-duty police officer fatally shot outside

An illegal bar in Southwest Philadelphia has been shut down for one year after an off-duty police officer was shot and killed outside.

The Common Pleas Court issued an injunction against Tran Yen, who owns Nipsey's Hookah Bar on Elmwood Avenue near 73rd Street, on Wednesday. Yen is banned from conducting business at the Elmwood Park location for one year.

Officer Alhassane Barry was shot and killed outside the bar on Aug. 16. District Attorney Larry Krasner said investigators believe they have identified the person who fired the shot, but no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

The suspected shooter spoke with authorities to explain his version of events with his counsel, Krasner said. He did not dispute that he fired the gun, but his version of what happened will require further forensic testing, Krasner said. Investigators did not release the man's name.

During a press conference last week, Krasner said the establishment was operating without a liquor license and vowed that his office would "make every effort to shut this place down."

"We hope this puts other operators of illegal nuisance businesses on notice that residents do not want you operating in our communities and the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office will use every legal tool at our disposal to shut down your operations in the interest of public safety," Krasner said in a statement about the ruling.