Live: Philadelphia district attorney to provide new details on deadly shooting of off-duty police officer Alhassane Barry​

We are expecting to learn more about the deadly shooting of off-duty Philadelphia police officer Alhassane Barry earlier this month.

The 29-year-old officer was laid to rest last Monday, after he was fatally shot Aug. 16 on Elmwood Avenue near 73rd Street shortly before 4 a.m. in the city's Eastwick neighborhood.

Police will provide an update on their investigation at 11:30 a.m. You can watch it streaming live on CBS News Philadelphia.

On Aug. 19, police said they identified the suspect they believe fired the deadly shots but did not release the suspect's name.

Police said another man was also wounded after an altercation involving three men.

So far, police have not released the suspect's name, and no charges have been announced.

This is a developing story and will be updated.