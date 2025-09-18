Night Market on Ogontz Avenue brings jazz back to Uptown Philadelphia

For the first time in more than a decade, live jazz is taking center stage in Uptown. The Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation is reviving a beloved tradition with the return of music, food, and community gatherings at the Night Market on Ogontz Avenue.

A long-awaited homecoming

The event features the Legendary Blue Notes, led by Sugar Bear (Arthur Aiken). For Aiken, the show is more than just a performance — it's a homecoming.

"There's really not too much entertainment here anymore," Aiken said. "When they come to see me, I'm glad to see them."

Uptown was once known as a jazz and arts corridor, home to the West Oak Lane Jazz and Arts Festival, which ended in 2011. Organizers say this event is about reviving a legacy and reconnecting the neighborhood to its cultural roots.

Star-studded lineup

The celebration isn't just about the Blue Notes. The lineup also includes:

R&B star Meli'sa Morgan

Rev. Dr. Alyn E. Waller of Enon Tabernacle

DJ Diamond Kuts

Kim Lloyd, president of the Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation, says this night is all about community pride.

"Bring a jacket because we are going to be there in the evening, sitting in your chair, vibing and grooving," Lloyd said.

Event details

Where: 7100 block of Ogontz Avenue

When: Thursday, Sept. 18

Time: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

What to bring: A chair for seating

Streets along Ogontz Avenue will be blocked off beginning at 8 a.m. and will reopen after 10 p.m.

Organizers encourage everyone to bring a chair, grab food from the trucks, shop local vendors, and enjoy a night of live music. For many, it's a reminder of the joy and rhythm that once defined the Uptown neighborhood.