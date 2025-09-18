Night Market on Ogontz Avenue brings jazz back to Uptown Philadelphia
For the first time in more than a decade, live jazz is taking center stage in Uptown. The Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation is reviving a beloved tradition with the return of music, food, and community gatherings at the Night Market on Ogontz Avenue.
A long-awaited homecoming
The event features the Legendary Blue Notes, led by Sugar Bear (Arthur Aiken). For Aiken, the show is more than just a performance — it's a homecoming.
"There's really not too much entertainment here anymore," Aiken said. "When they come to see me, I'm glad to see them."
Uptown was once known as a jazz and arts corridor, home to the West Oak Lane Jazz and Arts Festival, which ended in 2011. Organizers say this event is about reviving a legacy and reconnecting the neighborhood to its cultural roots.
Star-studded lineup
The celebration isn't just about the Blue Notes. The lineup also includes:
- R&B star Meli'sa Morgan
- Rev. Dr. Alyn E. Waller of Enon Tabernacle
- DJ Diamond Kuts
Kim Lloyd, president of the Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation, says this night is all about community pride.
"Bring a jacket because we are going to be there in the evening, sitting in your chair, vibing and grooving," Lloyd said.
Event details
- Where: 7100 block of Ogontz Avenue
- When: Thursday, Sept. 18
- Time: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Cost: Free admission
- What to bring: A chair for seating
Streets along Ogontz Avenue will be blocked off beginning at 8 a.m. and will reopen after 10 p.m.
Organizers encourage everyone to bring a chair, grab food from the trucks, shop local vendors, and enjoy a night of live music. For many, it's a reminder of the joy and rhythm that once defined the Uptown neighborhood.