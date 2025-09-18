Watch CBS News
Night Market on Ogontz Avenue brings jazz back to Uptown Philadelphia

By Wakisha Bailey

/ CBS Philadelphia

For the first time in more than a decade, live jazz is taking center stage in Uptown. The Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation is reviving a beloved tradition with the return of music, food, and community gatherings at the Night Market on Ogontz Avenue.

A long-awaited homecoming

The event features the Legendary Blue Notes, led by Sugar Bear (Arthur Aiken). For Aiken, the show is more than just a performance — it's a homecoming.

"There's really not too much entertainment here anymore," Aiken said. "When they come to see me, I'm glad to see them."

Uptown was once known as a jazz and arts corridor, home to the West Oak Lane Jazz and Arts Festival, which ended in 2011. Organizers say this event is about reviving a legacy and reconnecting the neighborhood to its cultural roots.

Star-studded lineup

The celebration isn't just about the Blue Notes. The lineup also includes:

  • R&B star Meli'sa Morgan
  • Rev. Dr. Alyn E. Waller of Enon Tabernacle
  • DJ Diamond Kuts

Kim Lloyd, president of the Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation, says this night is all about community pride.

"Bring a jacket because we are going to be there in the evening, sitting in your chair, vibing and grooving," Lloyd said.

Event details

  • Where: 7100 block of Ogontz Avenue
  • When: Thursday, Sept. 18
  • Time: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Cost: Free admission
  • What to bring: A chair for seating

Streets along Ogontz Avenue will be blocked off beginning at 8 a.m. and will reopen after 10 p.m.

Organizers encourage everyone to bring a chair, grab food from the trucks, shop local vendors, and enjoy a night of live music. For many, it's a reminder of the joy and rhythm that once defined the Uptown neighborhood.

Wakisha Bailey

Wakisha Bailey joined CBS News Philadelphia as a reporter in July 2021.

